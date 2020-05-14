Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary



The family will hold a private service at Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory at 2100 E. 5th St, Greenville, NC 27858.

Mona was born in Antigo, WI on August 20, 1964 to her loving mother Mary Elizabeth Fornes. She loved the beach, basking in the sun, and all water activities. She was a devoted animal lover and gave a home to many loving pets over the years. Mona was a very sentimental soul who cherished photos and mementos of her family and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother and will be forever missed.

Mona is predeceased by her father, Leslie Andrew Fornes Jr.

She is survived by her mother Mary Elizabeth Fornes of Homosassa Springs, FL; her only child whom she adored Christopher Michael Daly and wife Danielle of Chesapeake, VA, her two beautiful granddaughters Mackenzie Leigh Daly of Rudolph, OH and Brielle Rayne Daly of Chesapeake, VA; two sisters Lisa Ann Daly- Harris and husband Matt of Homosassa Springs, FL and Regina Lynn Daly of Kinston, NC; she is also survived by nieces and nephews, Amanda Chevez and husband Jose, Ryan Broadway, Tara Sterling, Miranda Dalrymple, and Edwin Kage Rivera along with several great nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.

