NEW BERN – Muriel Day Latham, 93, died Monday, December 3, 2018 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She was born in Oriental on March, 30, 1925, daughter of the late John Jarvis and Adelaide Daniels Day. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Frederick M. Latham, Sr. on August 16, 2017.

Mrs. Latham was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was a retired school teacher and loved to read.

She is survived by her son Rick Latham of Bellview, FL; two daughters, Diane Sanwick of New Bern and Nancy Kaumeyer of Lusby, MD; stepbrother Charlie Goodwin of South River; five grandchildren Nancy Essary (T.L.), Elizabeth Finocchio (Mark), Joe Sanwick (Steffany), Morgan Kaumeyer (Marie) and Susanna Kaumeyer; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory made be made to Religious Community Services, P. O. Box 704, New Bern, NC 28563.

Online condolences may be directed there on the Pollock-Best website.

2015 Neuse Boulevard

New Bern , NC 28560

Funeral Home Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations

2015 Neuse Boulevard

New Bern , NC 28560

(252) 637-5111

