1/
Mylon Beam Walker
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mylon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mylon Beam Walker, age 80, of New Bern, NC died Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Neuse Nursing Home, New Bern, NC
He was born in Person County, NC on February 10, 1940 and was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Walker.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Lynn Parker and husband, Roger of Pollocksville, NC and Sheryl Bosacki of Illinois; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a devoted friend, Larry Peaden of New Bern, NC.
At the request of Mr. Walker's wishes no services are planned.
On line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved