Mylon Beam Walker, age 80, of New Bern, NC died Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Neuse Nursing Home, New Bern, NC
He was born in Person County, NC on February 10, 1940 and was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Walker.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Lynn Parker and husband, Roger of Pollocksville, NC and Sheryl Bosacki of Illinois; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a devoted friend, Larry Peaden of New Bern, NC.
At the request of Mr. Walker's wishes no services are planned.
