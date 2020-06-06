ROCKY MOUNT – Myra C. Thomas, formerly of New Bern, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Myra grew up one of 10 children in the highlands of the Allegheny mountains. She was well known and greatly admired throughout New Bern and surrounding areas, working tirelessly in the Men's department at JC Penney for decades, retiring in the early 1990s. However, for a hardworking woman made out of mountain steel and raised during the Great Depression, retirement was not in her vocabulary. Therefore, she "retired" to her next career and took her beautiful smile and excellent customer service skills to over 20 years at the cash register of Pak-a-Sak (Piggly Wiggly).
When Myra finally did retire in her mid-80s, you could find her every day at Chick-Fil-A, giving out hugs and smiles, as she enjoyed her black coffee and chicken sandwich, in the same seating area, which became affectionately known as "Grandma's Booth."
Thinking of Myra brings visions of her early life in Pocahontas County, WV. Her demeanor reflected the natural beauty of the mountains in autumn when they burst with red, gold, and orange as if aflame with praise for their Creator. Yet there is the stillness, quietness, and simplicity of life found in tiny Greenbank, WV, that also matched her inner spirit. She remains the epitome of a Mountain Beauty – what a treasure.
Although Myra led a life full of more than her share of difficult challenges, she never allowed them to break her spirit. The internal beauty, kindness, and joy that overflowed from her were untouched and unmarred. Her family has been the main beneficiaries of her character and fortitude – we carry her legacy. She was always most proud of her family and was fiercely loyal to us.
We brought her much joy – Four Children: Theodore Kowaleski (Debbie), Kathryn Turner (Randy), Rory Kowaleski (Jean), and Raymond Thomas, Jr (Leslie); 10 Grandchildren: April Collier, Matt Kowaleski (Merie), Ashley Kowaleski, Gina Cole (Jeff), Lisa Moore (preceded in death), Lory Kowaleski, Katie Kowaleski-Black (Jacob), David Kowaleski, James Thomas, and Lindsay Thomas; and Nine Great-grandchildren: Hunter Collier, Brody Woodard, Carli Kowaleski, Mia Kowaleski, Hunter Cole (Alexis), Preston Cole, Kennedy Black, Jordyn Black, and Rachel Thomas
We love and miss you, looking forward by God's grace to a joyous reunion in the Kingdom of Heaven.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. at Pollock-Best Funeral Home with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. with Craven Co. Chaplain Angel Lorton officiating.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.