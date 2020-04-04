Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra "Ruth" Bender. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myra "Ruth" Bender was born September 30, 1929; she passed away March 19, 2020. Ruth was born to Arthur and Cecelia Malpass in New Bern, North Carolina. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, a daughter (Rose, March 19, 1968) her husband Richard (Bud) 1985, and her four sisters (Edna, Agnes, Cecilia (Billie), and Nina). Ruth is survived by her children who deeply loved and appreciated all she did for them throughout the years: Rick (Rita) Terry (Len) Jackie (Mitch) Eddie (Gina) Bobby, Joey (Angie); her cherished brother-in-law; Don (Phyllis); her adoring grandchildren, many loved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as countless extended family members and friends. Ruth wrote in a Mother's Memory book in 1995 that her greatest victory in life was becoming a mother and grandmother of many. She wrote that she loved being called Grandma and Mom, Momma, Grammie, Gran and Nannie Ruth as well. She wrote that her dream for the future was to live a long and productive life and all of us who loved her know she did! We will remember her for her caring heart and hands, delicious meals, humor, southern hospitality, generosity (except when playing cards or games) and her ability to make up a poem or sing a funny song that will comfort hearts for years to come. Ruth's family are grateful for and would like to thank all the staff and volunteers that so lovingly cared for her during the eight months she lived at Holy Family Hospice in Parma, Ohio. The memories and family celebrations held in the solarium stay in our hearts forever. We would also like to thank the staff and residents at Emerald Village Senior Living in North Olmsted, Ohio where Mom lived from August 2015 until August 2019. She dearly loved all the staff that cared for her and the friends she made throughout the four years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Holy Family Hospice at 6707 State Rd., Parma, Ohio 44134. Please access their website at





Myra "Ruth" Bender was born September 30, 1929; she passed away March 19, 2020. Ruth was born to Arthur and Cecelia Malpass in New Bern, North Carolina. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, a daughter (Rose, March 19, 1968) her husband Richard (Bud) 1985, and her four sisters (Edna, Agnes, Cecilia (Billie), and Nina). Ruth is survived by her children who deeply loved and appreciated all she did for them throughout the years: Rick (Rita) Terry (Len) Jackie (Mitch) Eddie (Gina) Bobby, Joey (Angie); her cherished brother-in-law; Don (Phyllis); her adoring grandchildren, many loved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as countless extended family members and friends. Ruth wrote in a Mother's Memory book in 1995 that her greatest victory in life was becoming a mother and grandmother of many. She wrote that she loved being called Grandma and Mom, Momma, Grammie, Gran and Nannie Ruth as well. She wrote that her dream for the future was to live a long and productive life and all of us who loved her know she did! We will remember her for her caring heart and hands, delicious meals, humor, southern hospitality, generosity (except when playing cards or games) and her ability to make up a poem or sing a funny song that will comfort hearts for years to come. Ruth's family are grateful for and would like to thank all the staff and volunteers that so lovingly cared for her during the eight months she lived at Holy Family Hospice in Parma, Ohio. The memories and family celebrations held in the solarium stay in our hearts forever. We would also like to thank the staff and residents at Emerald Village Senior Living in North Olmsted, Ohio where Mom lived from August 2015 until August 2019. She dearly loved all the staff that cared for her and the friends she made throughout the four years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Holy Family Hospice at 6707 State Rd., Parma, Ohio 44134. Please access their website at https://staugministries.org/holy-family-hospice/ click on donate and pick the donation that specifies: Holy Family Hospice. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we will celebrate her life at a later date. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online with this newspaper and also www.heritagecremationsociety.com Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close