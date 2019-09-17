Myron Leslie Tyndall, 90, of Alliance, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

He was a member of Alliance United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and telling stories. He took great pride in traveling the world fixing marine aircraft and he loved his extended Alabama family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim & Mary Tyndall; four brothers, Julius, Glenwood, Willie and Noah; and a grandson, William Clinton Muse.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Myrtice Tompkins Tyndall; children, Lorna Dixon & husband, Bill, Sandra Flythe & husband, Kent, and Donald Tyndall & wife, Lori; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held Thursday, September 19th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow immediately in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico Co. Rescue Squad, PO Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

