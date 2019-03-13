Mrs. Myrtle Ruth Williams Cherry, 87, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place in the Winterville Cemetery.
Mrs. Cherry, a native of Greene County, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and graduate of Ayden High School. She was a dedicated employee, working for over 30 years for Roses Department Store. She was also a member of Grace Church.
Preceding her in death are husband, William "Pete" Cherry, Jr., daughter, Sharon Ann Cherry; grandson, Austin Cherry; two brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by, daughters, Barbara Cherry Wade and husband, Bruce, of Ayden, Susan Cherry Porter and husband, Andy, of Greenville; son, Dallas Cherry and wife, Connie, of New Bern; grandchildren, B.J. Wade, Brooke Wade, Lauren Porter Credle, and Andrew Porter; and great grandchildren, Asa Hannah Wade and Lilly Wade.
The family will receive friends, Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Susan and Andy Porter.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
