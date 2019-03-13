Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Ruth (Williams) Cherry. View Sign

Mrs. Myrtle Ruth Williams Cherry, 87, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place in the Winterville Cemetery.

Mrs. Cherry, a native of Greene County, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and graduate of Ayden High School. She was a dedicated employee, working for over 30 years for Roses Department Store. She was also a member of Grace Church.

Preceding her in death are husband, William "Pete" Cherry, Jr., daughter, Sharon Ann Cherry; grandson, Austin Cherry; two brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by, daughters, Barbara Cherry Wade and husband, Bruce, of Ayden, Susan Cherry Porter and husband, Andy, of Greenville; son, Dallas Cherry and wife, Connie, of New Bern; grandchildren, B.J. Wade, Brooke Wade, Lauren Porter Credle, and Andrew Porter; and great grandchildren, Asa Hannah Wade and Lilly Wade.

The family will receive friends, Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Susan and Andy Porter.

Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at

Mrs. Myrtle Ruth Williams Cherry, 87, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place in the Winterville Cemetery.Mrs. Cherry, a native of Greene County, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and graduate of Ayden High School. She was a dedicated employee, working for over 30 years for Roses Department Store. She was also a member of Grace Church.Preceding her in death are husband, William "Pete" Cherry, Jr., daughter, Sharon Ann Cherry; grandson, Austin Cherry; two brothers; and one sister.She is survived by, daughters, Barbara Cherry Wade and husband, Bruce, of Ayden, Susan Cherry Porter and husband, Andy, of Greenville; son, Dallas Cherry and wife, Connie, of New Bern; grandchildren, B.J. Wade, Brooke Wade, Lauren Porter Credle, and Andrew Porter; and great grandchildren, Asa Hannah Wade and Lilly Wade.The family will receive friends, Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Susan and Andy Porter.Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close