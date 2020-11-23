1/
Nacoties Fleming Sr.

Nacoties "Nick" Fleming Sr., 83, of Tacoma Park, Md., died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by, Dorothy Williams of Fort Washington, Md.; sons, Norman Fleming Sr. of Syracuse, N.Y., Nacoties Fleming Jr., of Tacoma Park, Md.; three daughters, Lillian Burley Guion of New Bern, Renee and Jackie of Omaha, Neb.; one sister, Beverly Sanders of Brooklyn, N.Y.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Fleming will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Marshall-March Funeral Home, Hillcrest Heights, Md.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
