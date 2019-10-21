Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nan McCrea (Wright) Dixon. View Sign Service Information Royal Hall Funeral Home 301 McKoy St. Clinton , NC 28328 (910)-592-4127 Send Flowers Obituary

CLINTON - Mrs. Nan McCrea Wright Dixon, 80, of Old Warsaw Road, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel Cenci officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on January 4, 1939 in Sampson County, Nan was the daughter of the late Paul Edwin and Louise O'Quinn Wright and widow to William Glenn "Red" Dixon. She graduated Turkey High School in 1955 and Hardbarger Business College of Raleigh in 1956. She worked as a bookkeeper for Havelock High School and retired from Clinton High School in 2001. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Nan enjoyed shopping with her friends and playing bridge and was a proud member of the "Cut-Throat" Bridge Club.

She is survived by her son, Gregory Bryan Dixon of Garner; brother, Nelson Wright of Benson; sister, Ruth Williams and husband, Paul of Turkey; granddaughter, Jaqueline Riley Dixon of Cary; grandson, Gregory Cole Dixon of Madrid, Spain; special friend, Gordon Carroll of Turkey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Glenn Dixon; two brothers: George Wright and Stanley Wright; and her sister-in-law, Dora Wright.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday at Royal-Hall Funeral Home, beginning at 2:00 pm, and also at her home following the services.

