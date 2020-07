Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Nancy McIlwean, 78, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Perry McIlwean.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 6 at Beech Grove United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations





