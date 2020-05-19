Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Nordstrom Thomas. View Sign Service Information Serenity Funeral Home Inc 1100 South Nc 41 & 111 Beulaville , NC 28518 (910)-298-0200 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Nancy Nordstrom Thomas, 85, of Dunn, North Carolina passed away peacefully at Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital on May 16, 2020.

Nancy was born in Exmore, Virginia on January 7, 1935. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a member of Divine Street United Methodist Church and was church secretary for a few years. She worked at Campbell University as a secretary for the English/Math Department. She was an avid bridge player and loved her family and friends.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Mable Nordstrom and her husband of 44 years, Richard ""Dick"" Thomas.

-She is survived by one son, Dale Thomas and wife Tami; two granddaughters, Emily Lucas and husband Tom and Kaitlyn Thompson and husband Michael; two step-great grandchildren, Alexandra Lucas and Aaron Lucas; one nephew Chris Thomas; one niece, Cynthia Viola; and one cousin Dr. Mark Plunkett.

A private memorial service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Beth Gaines officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Street United Methodist Church, 400 West Divine Street, Dunn, NC 28334.

A special thank you to her personal caregivers, Karen Lilley, Brenda Cobb, Janice Herring, and Charla Eubanks. Also, the family would like to thank the staff at Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital for their professional care.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.

Mrs. Nancy Nordstrom Thomas, 85, of Dunn, North Carolina passed away peacefully at Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital on May 16, 2020.Nancy was born in Exmore, Virginia on January 7, 1935. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a member of Divine Street United Methodist Church and was church secretary for a few years. She worked at Campbell University as a secretary for the English/Math Department. She was an avid bridge player and loved her family and friends.Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Mable Nordstrom and her husband of 44 years, Richard ""Dick"" Thomas.-She is survived by one son, Dale Thomas and wife Tami; two granddaughters, Emily Lucas and husband Tom and Kaitlyn Thompson and husband Michael; two step-great grandchildren, Alexandra Lucas and Aaron Lucas; one nephew Chris Thomas; one niece, Cynthia Viola; and one cousin Dr. Mark Plunkett.A private memorial service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Beth Gaines officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Street United Methodist Church, 400 West Divine Street, Dunn, NC 28334.A special thank you to her personal caregivers, Karen Lilley, Brenda Cobb, Janice Herring, and Charla Eubanks. Also, the family would like to thank the staff at Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital for their professional care.Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn. Published in Sun Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close