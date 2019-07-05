NEW BERN - Nancy Rawls Barden, 82, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019. Nancy was the daughter of Irma Doughtie Rawls and Benjamin Ormond Rawls, and graduated from Robersonville High School and Chowan College. She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church and the Junior Women's Club. Nancy was retired from CP&L, and enjoyed being with her extended family. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, James E. Rawls, Sr. and Spencer O. Rawls; and her husband, Howard T. Barden. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home, followed by the service at 2:00 PM, with the Rev. Darrell Radford officiating. Burial will be at Greenleaf Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials in her memory may be made to Temple Baptist Church Missions Department or Chowan College. Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations.