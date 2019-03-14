Nancy Theresa Pegram, 65, of New Bern passed away, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She was a member of New Bern Church of God.
She is survived by her son, Tim Hartley; her daughters, Catherine Talbert and Serena Lee; step-children, Kelly Horner and Lauren Lupton; brother, Robert Pegram; sisters, Cathy Thompson and Deborah
Pegram-Hardee; ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, and funeral services at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Salmons, and the Rev. Brent Manning officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Alliance Methodist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home and Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019