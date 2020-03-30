NEW BERN - Naomi Carrow Hardison, age 80, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of Thomas and Leah Stubbs Carrow and was raised in Pine Town, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, eleven of her thirteen brothers and sisters, and her husband, Joseph B Hardison, Sr.Naomi was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Naomi retired from Weyerhaeuser Co. after 35 years of service. She also worked at First Presbyterian Church, New Bern Building Supply and the Gift Shop at Craven Regional Medical Center after her retirement. Naomi attended Beech Grove United Method Church. She enjoyed spending time with her Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) Sorority Sisters and valued their volunteer work for several non-profit organizations such as St. Judes. Naomi's hobby was playing bridge and she played in multiple bridge
groups until the onset of her illness.
Private burial will be held at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Naomi is served by her son, Joey Hardison and wife, Lynn of New Bern, grandsons, Will Hardison of Greenville and Drew Hardison of New Bern. She is also survived by brothers Ronald Carrow of Pine Town and Rosco Carrow of Plymouth.
A special thank you to the nurses and caregivers of Riverpoint Crest Rehabilitation Center and Continuum Hospice for the support and care of Naomi during her illness.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020