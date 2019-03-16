NEW BERN - Naomi M. Dail of New Bern, N.C., passed peacefully at Carolina East Medical Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Naomi retired from the U.S. Postal Services after 28 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family. She also loved to travel and see new places with her family. Some of her most recent trips included Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls. She was also very faithful to her church, serving in various roles over the years: choir, WMU, Cubbies, nursery and the reception committee. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she lived her life to glorify Him.
Preceding her in death are her parents: Rufus Mills and Lucy Mills Raynor, and her late husband Lennie, brothers Robert Mills and Rufus Mills, Jr., her half brothers and sisters: Lonnie, Mack, Luther, Paul and Theodore Mills, Leona Barrow, Thelma Morris, Sally Morris, Ruby McRoy and Blanch Loften.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Robert Dail, son Bobby Dail (Tracey), daughter Lisa Weems (Ricky), sister Mary Hughes and five grandchildren who she dearly loved and was extremely proud of: Austin Arrington, Adam and Aaron Weems, Haley and Jackson Dail, all of New Bern, N.C.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home. Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 616 Broad St., New Bern, NC. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Dail family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019