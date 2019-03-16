Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NEW BERN - Naomi M. Dail of New Bern, N.C., passed peacefully at Carolina East Medical Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Naomi retired from the U.S. Postal Services after 28 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family. She also loved to travel and see new places with her family. Some of her most recent trips included Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls. She was also very faithful to her church, serving in various roles over the years: choir, WMU, Cubbies, nursery and the reception committee. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she lived her life to glorify Him.

Preceding her in death are her parents: Rufus Mills and Lucy Mills Raynor, and her late husband Lennie, brothers Robert Mills and Rufus Mills, Jr., her half brothers and sisters: Lonnie, Mack, Luther, Paul and Theodore Mills, Leona Barrow, Thelma Morris, Sally Morris, Ruby McRoy and Blanch Loften.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Robert Dail, son Bobby Dail (Tracey), daughter Lisa Weems (Ricky), sister Mary Hughes and five grandchildren who she dearly loved and was extremely proud of: Austin Arrington, Adam and Aaron Weems, Haley and Jackson Dail, all of New Bern, N.C.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home. Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 616 Broad St., New Bern, NC. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Dail family at



NEW BERN - Naomi M. Dail of New Bern, N.C., passed peacefully at Carolina East Medical Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.Naomi retired from the U.S. Postal Services after 28 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family. She also loved to travel and see new places with her family. Some of her most recent trips included Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls. She was also very faithful to her church, serving in various roles over the years: choir, WMU, Cubbies, nursery and the reception committee. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she lived her life to glorify Him.Preceding her in death are her parents: Rufus Mills and Lucy Mills Raynor, and her late husband Lennie, brothers Robert Mills and Rufus Mills, Jr., her half brothers and sisters: Lonnie, Mack, Luther, Paul and Theodore Mills, Leona Barrow, Thelma Morris, Sally Morris, Ruby McRoy and Blanch Loften.She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Robert Dail, son Bobby Dail (Tracey), daughter Lisa Weems (Ricky), sister Mary Hughes and five grandchildren who she dearly loved and was extremely proud of: Austin Arrington, Adam and Aaron Weems, Haley and Jackson Dail, all of New Bern, N.C.The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home. Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 616 Broad St., New Bern, NC. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Dail family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Cotten Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close