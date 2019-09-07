Nathan Hayes Toler, 20, of Hobucken passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in an automobile accident. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Colby Barnard and Landon Potter; maternal grandfather, Phillip Toler; step-paternal grandparents, James Malcolm and Glennie Flowers. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Jennifer T. Potter and Michael Malone; brothers, Ian Potter, and Samuel Tyler Potter and Lukas Malone; sisters, Gabrielle Armstrong, Morgan Potter and Jessica Jarman; and maternal grandmother, Sherry Jones; aunt and uncle, Kelly and Raymond Bryan Rhoden; aunts, Susan and Rachel Toler; and step-grandparents, Helen and Denard Potter Sr. His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9 at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Earl Sadler Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens, Cash Corner. The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.