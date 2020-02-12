JACKSONVILLE - Nedra Lawan Ewing, 52, formerly of Maysville, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
The family will be receiving guests at the residence of Geraldine Ewing, 208 Foy St., Maysville.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with the family present to receive friends from 5-6 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 150 Williamsburg Parkway, Jacksonville.
Funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, 91 Main St., Maysville. Interment will follow the service in White Oak Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
