Nehemiah Woodard

Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters
Grantsboro, NC
View Map
Obituary
NEW BERN - Nehemiah Woodard, 70, a native of Dover, of 8875 N.C. Hwy 55 East, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters, 885 N.C. Hwy 306 N, Grantsboro. The interment will follow at the St. Mark AMEZ Church Cemetery, Bayboro.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beatrice Smith Woodard of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
