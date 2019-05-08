NEW BERN - Nehemiah Woodard, 70, a native of Dover, of 8875 N.C. Hwy 55 East, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters, 885 N.C. Hwy 306 N, Grantsboro. The interment will follow at the St. Mark AMEZ Church Cemetery, Bayboro.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beatrice Smith Woodard of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019