Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Service 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Flame Catering & Banquet Center Funeral service 2:00 PM Pollocksville Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Neil Carmichael Bender, 81, of Pollocksville, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Dr. Neil Carmichael Bender was born on August 20, 1937 to Mildred Carmichael Bender and John Bender Sr., in Pollocksville, NC. He was the third child, having two older brothers, John Jr (Johnny or "Dooney" as Dr. Bender affectionately called him) and Malcolm ("Mack").



Dr. Bender attended elementary and high school in Jones County, being the star quarterback for Jones Central High School and planning to play college football. His dreams for athletic glory were quickly changed when he was stricken with polio in 1953. Dr. Bender spent a month at UNC-Chapel Hill and then a special hospital in Greensboro which treated polio patients. The doctors and nurses who treated Dr. Bender made such an impact on his life that he decided to become a doctor himself, graduating from high school in 1955 and entering UNC-Chapel Hill to pursue a degree in history while also taking the pre-medical curriculum.



It was during his college years that he met the love of his life, Mary Dale Graham through mutual friends, JoLynne and Billy Allen. Mary Dale and Dr. Bender were married June 21, 1959. Dr. Bender earned his Medical Degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1963 after being selected for Phi Beta Kappa in undergraduate school, then Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) in medical school, which are both significant honors for academic achievement.



After graduating from medical school, Dr. Bender and Mary Dale traveled to Seattle, Washington where he served a medical internship at the University of Washington and then returned to North Carolina for two years of residency in internal medicine at Charlotte Memorial Hospital where he was Chief Medical Resident. After completing his residency, Dr. Bender joined a medical practice in Thomasville, North Carolina, working from 1967 to 1970 before following his heart back home to serve the community of Pollocksville, where he opened his own practice (Jones Medical Associates) in January 1971. The original office was located in a motel, owned by Frank and Josephine Bender and his employees consisted of his late wife, Mary Dale, who served as his nurse, Betty Duval, as receptionist, and lab technician, Elsie Philyaw. Once patients heard about the new office, they flocked to the motel, causing him to start practicing in December 1970. Eventually, it was time to expand, which would be a constant trend for his practice over the years, and the first building of Eastern Carolina Internal Medicine, PA (ECIM) was built in 1973.



Dr. Bender was determined to build ECIM into a well-equipped clinic, purchasing comprehensive diagnostic equipment such as routine x-ray, digital mammography, a 64-slice CT scanner, echocardiograms, nuclear medicine machines and even a mobile MRI. He wanted to provide a place for patients to have all of their care including testing and laboratory work, done close to home. ECIM eventually grew to include primary care offices in New Bern, Vanceboro, Havelock, Cape Carteret and a pediatric office in New Bern as well as two Urgent Care facilities.



Dr. Bender was involved in numerous professional and academic organizations. He was a member of the North Carolina Medical Society, the American Society of Internal Medicine for whom he served as President of the North Carolina Chapter in 1987, the American College of Physicians, the Alumni Council of the UNC Medical Alumni Association, and a member of the Board of Visitors at UNC-Chapel Hill. In 1999, Dr. Bender received the prestigious Laureate Award from the North Carolina Chapter of the American College of Physicians-American Society of Internal Medicine. This award "honors College Fellows and Masters who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in medical care, education and research, and have provided service to their community and the college." In 2003, Dr. Bender was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award, Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. On May 30, 2019, Dr. Bender was presented with an award from the Jones County Board of Commissioners to give their appreciation for his many years of dedication and passionate medical care to the citizens of Pollocksville, Jones County, and much of Eastern North Carolina.



Dr. Bender was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and John Bender, Sr, his brothers John Jr., and Malcolm, and his wives Mary Dale Bender and Sarah Karam Bender. Dr. Bender is survived by his sons Neil Carmichael "Mike" Bender II of Florida and Frederick Dale Graham Bender (Ekaterina) of Moscow, Russia; grandchildren, Neil Carmichael "Carr" Bender, III of Florida, Mary Dale Bender and Frederick "Fred" Bender of Moscow, Russia; sister-in-law, Lois Bender of Durham; many nieces and nephews as well as his special cousin, Fred Carmichael (Sophie). The family would also like to especially extend thanks for the extraordinary care provided by his nurses & physicians, Craven County Hospice, and Accommodating Home Care for their exceptional care. Also many thanks to Hazel Atkinson, Clara-Ann Ivey, and Betty Darling who helped Dr. Bender for many years. The family also extends a big thank you to Wade Bender for his care as well as assisting in transportation. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mary Dale Graham Bender Memorial Scholarship at Craven Community College or a .



A reception to celebrate Dr. Bender's life will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Flame Catering & Banquet Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Pollocksville Presbyterian Church with Rev. T. Wes Moore and Dr. Sharon Bender officiating. Burial will be private.

Dr. Neil Carmichael Bender, 81, of Pollocksville, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019.Dr. Neil Carmichael Bender was born on August 20, 1937 to Mildred Carmichael Bender and John Bender Sr., in Pollocksville, NC. He was the third child, having two older brothers, John Jr (Johnny or "Dooney" as Dr. Bender affectionately called him) and Malcolm ("Mack").Dr. Bender attended elementary and high school in Jones County, being the star quarterback for Jones Central High School and planning to play college football. His dreams for athletic glory were quickly changed when he was stricken with polio in 1953. Dr. Bender spent a month at UNC-Chapel Hill and then a special hospital in Greensboro which treated polio patients. The doctors and nurses who treated Dr. Bender made such an impact on his life that he decided to become a doctor himself, graduating from high school in 1955 and entering UNC-Chapel Hill to pursue a degree in history while also taking the pre-medical curriculum.It was during his college years that he met the love of his life, Mary Dale Graham through mutual friends, JoLynne and Billy Allen. Mary Dale and Dr. Bender were married June 21, 1959. Dr. Bender earned his Medical Degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1963 after being selected for Phi Beta Kappa in undergraduate school, then Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) in medical school, which are both significant honors for academic achievement.After graduating from medical school, Dr. Bender and Mary Dale traveled to Seattle, Washington where he served a medical internship at the University of Washington and then returned to North Carolina for two years of residency in internal medicine at Charlotte Memorial Hospital where he was Chief Medical Resident. After completing his residency, Dr. Bender joined a medical practice in Thomasville, North Carolina, working from 1967 to 1970 before following his heart back home to serve the community of Pollocksville, where he opened his own practice (Jones Medical Associates) in January 1971. The original office was located in a motel, owned by Frank and Josephine Bender and his employees consisted of his late wife, Mary Dale, who served as his nurse, Betty Duval, as receptionist, and lab technician, Elsie Philyaw. Once patients heard about the new office, they flocked to the motel, causing him to start practicing in December 1970. Eventually, it was time to expand, which would be a constant trend for his practice over the years, and the first building of Eastern Carolina Internal Medicine, PA (ECIM) was built in 1973.Dr. Bender was determined to build ECIM into a well-equipped clinic, purchasing comprehensive diagnostic equipment such as routine x-ray, digital mammography, a 64-slice CT scanner, echocardiograms, nuclear medicine machines and even a mobile MRI. He wanted to provide a place for patients to have all of their care including testing and laboratory work, done close to home. ECIM eventually grew to include primary care offices in New Bern, Vanceboro, Havelock, Cape Carteret and a pediatric office in New Bern as well as two Urgent Care facilities.Dr. Bender was involved in numerous professional and academic organizations. He was a member of the North Carolina Medical Society, the American Society of Internal Medicine for whom he served as President of the North Carolina Chapter in 1987, the American College of Physicians, the Alumni Council of the UNC Medical Alumni Association, and a member of the Board of Visitors at UNC-Chapel Hill. In 1999, Dr. Bender received the prestigious Laureate Award from the North Carolina Chapter of the American College of Physicians-American Society of Internal Medicine. This award "honors College Fellows and Masters who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in medical care, education and research, and have provided service to their community and the college." In 2003, Dr. Bender was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award, Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. On May 30, 2019, Dr. Bender was presented with an award from the Jones County Board of Commissioners to give their appreciation for his many years of dedication and passionate medical care to the citizens of Pollocksville, Jones County, and much of Eastern North Carolina.Dr. Bender was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and John Bender, Sr, his brothers John Jr., and Malcolm, and his wives Mary Dale Bender and Sarah Karam Bender. Dr. Bender is survived by his sons Neil Carmichael "Mike" Bender II of Florida and Frederick Dale Graham Bender (Ekaterina) of Moscow, Russia; grandchildren, Neil Carmichael "Carr" Bender, III of Florida, Mary Dale Bender and Frederick "Fred" Bender of Moscow, Russia; sister-in-law, Lois Bender of Durham; many nieces and nephews as well as his special cousin, Fred Carmichael (Sophie). The family would also like to especially extend thanks for the extraordinary care provided by his nurses & physicians, Craven County Hospice, and Accommodating Home Care for their exceptional care. Also many thanks to Hazel Atkinson, Clara-Ann Ivey, and Betty Darling who helped Dr. Bender for many years. The family also extends a big thank you to Wade Bender for his care as well as assisting in transportation. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mary Dale Graham Bender Memorial Scholarship at Craven Community College or a .A reception to celebrate Dr. Bender's life will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Flame Catering & Banquet Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Pollocksville Presbyterian Church with Rev. T. Wes Moore and Dr. Sharon Bender officiating. Burial will be private. Published in Sun Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close