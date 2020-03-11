SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA - Neil Peets Myers, 71, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Duke Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm at New Bern Memorial Cemetery in New Bern, NC.
Neil was born in Plainfield, NJ to the late Carlisle and Jane Peets Myers. He was a graduate of Colgate University with a degree in English and received a law degree from UC Hastings. Neil worked as a legal editor for Matthew Bender and LexisNexis. He enjoyed family, traveling and the San Francisco Giants. He loved music; playing guitar; snow skiing; dancing and boating.
Neil is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Lollie Hawkins Myers formerly of New Bern, NC; daughter, Lauren Schwabe Harnatkiewicz; grandson, Teddy Neil Harnatkiewicz both of Greensboro, NC; sister, Jessica Lynn Ann Myers of Parkesburg, PA and niece, Elizabeth Jane Myers of Murfreesboro, TN; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 7027 Albert Pick Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409 in memory of Neil Myers.
Hanes Lineberry is serving the Neil Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020