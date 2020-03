SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA - Neil Peets Myers, 71, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Duke Medical Center.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm at New Bern Memorial Cemetery in New Bern, NC.Neil was born in Plainfield, NJ to the late Carlisle and Jane Peets Myers. He was a graduate of Colgate University with a degree in English and received a law degree from UC Hastings. Neil worked as a legal editor for Matthew Bender and LexisNexis. He enjoyed family, traveling and the San Francisco Giants. He loved music; playing guitar; snow skiing; dancing and boating.Neil is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Lollie Hawkins Myers formerly of New Bern, NC; daughter, Lauren Schwabe Harnatkiewicz; grandson, Teddy Neil Harnatkiewicz both of Greensboro, NC; sister, Jessica Lynn Ann Myers of Parkesburg, PA and niece, Elizabeth Jane Myers of Murfreesboro, TN; and a host of friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 7027 Albert Pick Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409 in memory of Neil Myers.Hanes Lineberry is serving the Neil Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.