VANCEBORO - Nell Fleming Armstrong gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, November 21 at Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church Ministry Center. The family will receive friends at 10:30 am followed by the memorial service at 11 am. All guests are asked to wear masks in accordance with CDC recommendations.
Nell was born on February 19, 1947 in Rocky Mount, NC and was a native of Nash County. Nell graduated from St. Mary's School in 1965 and went on to receive her education degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 1969. In 1966, Nell made her debut as a debutante for the Terpsichorean Club of North Carolina. Nell made a career as a teacher in the Onslow County Schools and Craven County Schools. She touched the lives of many students as a middle school math teacher. Following her retirement, Nell began a career as a real estate broker for Century 21. Nell was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Vanceboro Chapter 321 for many years and was also a major influencer of the development of River Bend becoming a town. Through the years of retirement, Nell continued to have great compassion for children and the success of their education. She could recently be found at the Holly Hill PH Church Virtual Learning Ministry tutoring and supporting children in the Vanceboro community with their online learning. Nell opened her heart and home to many WCMX families. She loved spending time with family and friends witnessing the activities they participated in. When not teaching or working, Nell enjoyed painting and crafting and has created many special gifts of paintings for family, friends and even blessing those recently involved in the COVID departments at the hospital.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Scott Armstrong; brother, Ernest Ireland Fleming, III; parents, Ernest & Louise Fleming, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Christie Arrington and husband, Anthony of Vanceboro; stepson, Joseph Armstrong and wife, Deanna of Cary, NC; three grandchildren, Joseph Sawyer (Brither Quidley) of Vanceboro, Hunter Nobles (Taylor Williams) of Coats, NC, and Elizabeth Armstrong of Cary, NC; and great-granddaughter, Maelyn Nobles of Coats, NC.
Memorials may be made to Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church Outreach Ministry c/o Peggie Mills, PO Box 523, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.