A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Havelock. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Gethsemane Memorial Park, Morehead City.

Born on Valentine's Day in 1920 in Winston-Salem, Nell was one of four children of a sharecropping family who lived and worked throughout the Southeast. She and her parents eventually moved to the Havelock area, and she began working at Cherry Point where she met and married Richard "Dick" Hoogendam on Nov. 13, 1943. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2010.

In addition to raising a family, she worked as a librarian in Havelock area schools and served as the church organist at First United Methodist Church in Havelock for more than 30 years. She also participated in many civic organizations and enjoyed golf, playing bridge, and visiting with friends.

She is survived by one son, Rick Hoogendam; two granddaughters, Heather and her husband Mark Weiermann, of Bend, Oregon, and Michele and her husband Ken Buday and their daughter Savannah of Carolina Pines.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sylvia Cochrane.

The family would like to thank her friends for their faithful visits and especially her caregiver, Elsie, who helped care for her in the final months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 324 Miller Blvd, Havelock, NC 28532.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.

