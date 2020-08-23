1/
Nelson Ireland Lee Jr
{ "" }
Nelson Ireland Lee Jr., 60, passed away on August 21, 2020, at home in Hobucken, NC.
He attended Pamlico County Schools. He was a lifelong commercial fisherman. One of his favorite pastimes was to ride his motorbike. He also enjoyed the NFL, where his number one team was the Green Bay Packers, along with NASCAR, where he pulled for the #43 Richard Petty car. He grew up to Classic Rock and liked the Lynyrd Skynyrd Band. The song "Simple Man" was one of his favorites. He was a loving father and loving son.
He is survived by his parents, Nelson and Dorothy Lee of Hobucken; one brother, Gregory Lee of Arapahoe; two sisters, Kristia Anderson of Goose Creek and Andrea Withrow of New Bern; two daughters, Dana Lee of Bayboro and Sommer Lee of Havelock; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Alisa Debra Lee in 1990. Also, his son, Christopher Nelson Lee in 2018, a very tragic event in his life which he was still struggling very, very hard with. He will be missed by his family, that loved him so very much.
His graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24th at Barnett Cemetery in Hobucken.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Barnett Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
