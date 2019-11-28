Nick Demus Jarman Jr.
Nick Demus Jarman Jr., age 89, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Friday November 22, 2019.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 22 years of service, and later retired from Cherry Point after 20 years.
Nick is survived by his wife of 66 years Estherlene Jarman of New Bern; Five children, Cecelia Kornegay & (Greg), Lou Alice Jarman, Nick Jarman III & (Bettie Jo), Sondra Harris & (Alden), Jennifer Barker; Sister, Frances Sykes; 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service to be held Saturday Nov 30, 2019 at 1:30 PM, and Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Jarman family.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
