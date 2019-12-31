Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert Arthur Ouimet. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



Norbert was born March 23 1937, in Oneonta NY. He is the son of the late George Arthur and Helen (Baldwin) Ouimet, and preceded in death by a son, Norbert A Ouimet Jr., along with his wife of 56 years, Thelma Elizabeth (Dickman) Ouimet, and sister Francine (Ouimet) Campbell.

Norbert spent his entire professional career as a Telecommunications Technician in New York and California. Upon retirement, he and his wife relocated to New Bern NC where he enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and visiting with his friends and neighbors.

Norbert is survived by his son Steven M Ouimet of Los Angeles CA., a daughter, Lori (Ouimet) Collins and his son in law Jeffrey Collins of San Diego, CA, sister Emilie (Ted) Gaisford of Oneonta, NY, sister Yvonne Luckhurst of Oneonta, NY and many nieces and nephews.

Family is planning burial arrangements at a future date in Oneonta NY.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made by visiting



Norbert Arthur Ouimet, 82, former resident of Oneonta NY, Agoura Hills CA., and a resident of New Bern, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville NC.Norbert was born March 23 1937, in Oneonta NY. He is the son of the late George Arthur and Helen (Baldwin) Ouimet, and preceded in death by a son, Norbert A Ouimet Jr., along with his wife of 56 years, Thelma Elizabeth (Dickman) Ouimet, and sister Francine (Ouimet) Campbell.Norbert spent his entire professional career as a Telecommunications Technician in New York and California. Upon retirement, he and his wife relocated to New Bern NC where he enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and visiting with his friends and neighbors.Norbert is survived by his son Steven M Ouimet of Los Angeles CA., a daughter, Lori (Ouimet) Collins and his son in law Jeffrey Collins of San Diego, CA, sister Emilie (Ted) Gaisford of Oneonta, NY, sister Yvonne Luckhurst of Oneonta, NY and many nieces and nephews.Family is planning burial arrangements at a future date in Oneonta NY.Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close