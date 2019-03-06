Norma Jean Tripp Smith, 66, of 2202 Chestnut Avenue, New Bern, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at her residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean (Tripp) Smith.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church 509 Carroll St., New Bern. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Smith Jr. of the home; one son, Robert Tripp, Philadelphia, PA; two daughters, Sikia K. Smith, New Bern and Camesha C. Smith, Alexandria, VA; six brothers, Milton Tripp, Morehead City, NC, Jerry Tripp, Maryland, Reverend Grady Tripp, Raleigh, NC, Adolph Hattley, Greensboro, NC, Kenneth Hattley, Rockville, MD and Jeffrey Hattley, New Bern; two sisters, Melissa T. Wallace, New Bern and Janet Langley of Kannapolis, NC; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.oscarsmortuary.com.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019