Norma Jean Tripp Smith, 66, of 2202 Chestnut Avenue, New Bern, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at her residence.Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.Her funeral service is 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church 509 Carroll St., New Bern. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Smith Jr. of the home; one son, Robert Tripp, Philadelphia, PA; two daughters, Sikia K. Smith, New Bern and Camesha C. Smith, Alexandria, VA; six brothers, Milton Tripp, Morehead City, NC, Jerry Tripp, Maryland, Reverend Grady Tripp, Raleigh, NC, Adolph Hattley, Greensboro, NC, Kenneth Hattley, Rockville, MD and Jeffrey Hattley, New Bern; two sisters, Melissa T. Wallace, New Bern and Janet Langley of Kannapolis, NC; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren.