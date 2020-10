Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Norman's life story with friends and family

Share Norman's life story with friends and family

Norman Boyce Cruse, 73, of Williston, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

He is survived by his wife Annette and brother, Steve Cruse..

Service will be private.

Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.