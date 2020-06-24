Norman Gray Cook
Norman Gray Cook, 89 of Pollocksville, died on June 15, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Pollocksville City Cemetery in Pollocksville.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pollocksville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
