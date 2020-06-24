Or Copy this URL to Share

Norman Gray Cook, 89 of Pollocksville, died on June 15, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Pollocksville City Cemetery in Pollocksville.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.



