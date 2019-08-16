ABBEVILLE, La. - Odell Grady Sr., 80, 508 N Lyman St., a native of Craven County, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Delzina Ridley, 325 Hickmon Hill Loop Road. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Hickman Hill Cemetery., Hickman Hill Loop Road, Havelock.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019