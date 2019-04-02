NEW BERN - Odessa Patricia White, 70, of 1125 Walt Bellamy Drive, died Wednesday, March 28, 2019, at her residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of her son, C2-234 Craven Terrace. Viewing hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Universal Faith Church, 914 West St., New Bern. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019