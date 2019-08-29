Oleda Wilson

Service Information
Obituary
Ms. Oleda Wilson, 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Juniper Chapel Free Will Baptist Church followed by a burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.
Ms. Wilson was a native of Craven County and a lifelong resident of Vanceboro. She was employed at Robert Bosch Power Tools in New Bern for 22 years, prior to her retirement in 1991. Oleda was also a proud member of Juniper Chapel FWB Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Allen and Ruthie Morris Wilson; brother, John "Dick" Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Lynn Boyd of Ayden; sister, Shirley Jones and husband, Hobson, of Vanceboro; granddaughter, Misty Dawn-Gent of Vanceboro; and great-grandchildren, John Brock Bradley and wife, Rachel, Bryce Esau, and McKenzie Gent; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Mason Bradley and Emmett Bradley.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
