HARKERS ISLAND - Oliver Curtis "O.C." Lewis, 75, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Carteret Health Care after an extended illness. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church. Interment will follow at the Virgie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Elaine Gookins Lewis. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service. Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to: Free Grace Wesleyan Church PO Box 458, Harkers Island, NC 28531. Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
Published in Sun Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019