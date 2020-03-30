Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver Gray Wheeler Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Oliver Gray Wheeler Jr. of 309 Fairway Drive, New Bern, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born in New Bern on April 16, 1926 to Oliver Gray Wheeler, Sr. and Ethel Stewart Wheeler. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the United States Army, stationed in Italy. Professionally, he was a General Motors automobile dealer, as well as serving as Tax Collector for Craven County for a number of years.

An avid golfer, he was a longstanding member of New Bern Golf & Country Club, having served as President of the Club in 1981. Additionally, he was a member of the New Bern Elks Lodge No. 764 and enjoyed many years of fellowship with his fellow members. He was also a 54 year member of Berne Lodge No. 724 A.F. & A.M. as well as the Sudan Shrine.

Wheeler was awarded the North Carolina Governor's Award for Bravery and Heroism by Governor James G. Martin, as well as receiving the Carnegie Medal for an outstanding act of heroism. On the night of February 15, 1988, he entered his next door neighbor's burning home and rescued a four year old child who had been overcome by smoke and heat. Once outside, he performed CPR and fortunately revived the child.

He was married for 65 years to his wife, Gloria West Wheeler, who preceded him in death in November 2016. He is survived by his two sons, Oliver Gray Wheeler, III and wife, Melinda, and James West Wheeler and wife, Susan, all of New Bern; four grandchildren, Oliver Gray Wheeler, IV and wife, Leigh, Laura Wheeler Clark and husband, Rus, Andrew West Wheeler and Erin Elizabeth Wheeler; four great grandchildren, Oliver Gray Wheeler, V, Caroline Gray Clark, Charlotte Bateman Clark and Cecelia Brantley Wheeler.

Due to current health guidelines, the family will hold a graveside service for Mr. Wheeler at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in his name to Religious Community Services, 919 George Street, New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



Oliver Gray Wheeler Jr. of 309 Fairway Drive, New Bern, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.He was born in New Bern on April 16, 1926 to Oliver Gray Wheeler, Sr. and Ethel Stewart Wheeler. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the United States Army, stationed in Italy. Professionally, he was a General Motors automobile dealer, as well as serving as Tax Collector for Craven County for a number of years.An avid golfer, he was a longstanding member of New Bern Golf & Country Club, having served as President of the Club in 1981. Additionally, he was a member of the New Bern Elks Lodge No. 764 and enjoyed many years of fellowship with his fellow members. He was also a 54 year member of Berne Lodge No. 724 A.F. & A.M. as well as the Sudan Shrine.Wheeler was awarded the North Carolina Governor's Award for Bravery and Heroism by Governor James G. Martin, as well as receiving the Carnegie Medal for an outstanding act of heroism. On the night of February 15, 1988, he entered his next door neighbor's burning home and rescued a four year old child who had been overcome by smoke and heat. Once outside, he performed CPR and fortunately revived the child.He was married for 65 years to his wife, Gloria West Wheeler, who preceded him in death in November 2016. He is survived by his two sons, Oliver Gray Wheeler, III and wife, Melinda, and James West Wheeler and wife, Susan, all of New Bern; four grandchildren, Oliver Gray Wheeler, IV and wife, Leigh, Laura Wheeler Clark and husband, Rus, Andrew West Wheeler and Erin Elizabeth Wheeler; four great grandchildren, Oliver Gray Wheeler, V, Caroline Gray Clark, Charlotte Bateman Clark and Cecelia Brantley Wheeler.Due to current health guidelines, the family will hold a graveside service for Mr. Wheeler at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in his name to Religious Community Services, 919 George Street, New Bern, NC 28560.Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army General Motors World War II Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close