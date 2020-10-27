Oliver "Oli" Whitfield Ehlers of New Bern, NC passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Oliver was born March 29, 2011 in Pitt County, North Carolina.
Oliver attended Bangert Elementary School and enjoyed spending time with his friends at Easter Seals/United Cerebral Palsy's Empower Program where he made the best friends a boy could have. Oli had eyes that sparkled, a smile that drew people in and a deep belly laugh that shook his entire tiny body-he simply exuded joy! He loved to swing, play in the water, soar with the wind with Ainsley's Angels and he loved therapeutic horseback riding with Vic's Riders at Victory Junction. Oli loved to spend time snuggled up with his family and friends and loved to feel the wind in his hair; the higher the swing, the faster the bike ride the better, as far as Oli was concerned!
Although Oliver used a wheelchair for ambulation, this did not slow him down at all. He often traveled with his family throughout the US, intent on visiting each of the National Parks; he completed the 2019 Marine Corps Marathon and made friends wherever his travels took him. In spite of challenges and disabilities that seemed daunting to others, Oli was incredibly brave and showed tremendous perseverance in tackling obstacles placed before him-usually with his million dollar smile! The fact that Oli has passed away is unbearably sad for his family but they take such great comfort in knowing that his spirit surrounds all who love and cherish him; that his soul lives on in the people whose lives he touched.
Oli is survived by his parents Patte Whitfield and Cindy Ehlers, his siblings Cameron Whitfield, Hayden Whitfield (Sky Boucher), Kaden Ehlers, Henry Ehlers and his twin sister Lainey Ehlers as well as a wide cast of extended family including grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and nephews that are spread throughout the United States.
Throughout his life, Oli received excellent healthcare first from Pamlico Pediatrics and then through Pamlico Community Health Center where the staff became like extended family over the years. Oliver had a core team of specialists at UNC Chapel Hill that followed him through the years and they, too were an integral part of his world for nine years. Oli's family remains indebted to the many medical and support staff that helped him thrive through his years and are grateful for the opportunity to have shared Oli with them.
