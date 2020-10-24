1/
Ollie Bell (Wilson) Farrow
Ollie Bell Wilson Farrow, 94, of Reelsboro, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Her service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at the Farrow's Residential Grounds, 2316 Lee Landing Road, New Bern. Burial will follow at the Farrow Family Cemetery, 2116 Lee Landing Road.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Farrow of Reelsboro.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
