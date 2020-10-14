Ottis Wade Williamson, 79, of Hobucken passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at home.

He is a member of Hobucken United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime commercial fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Meade and Mary Williamson; wife, Lily Faye Williamson; brother, Phil Williamson; and sister, Shirley Williamson Ireland.

He is survived by sons, Johnny Wade Williamson & husband, Garrett, and Kevin Williamson; sister, Sammie Carawan and husband, Douglas; sister-in-law, Vicki Williamson; and two grandchildren, Andrew Williamson and Corey Williamson.

His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 16th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow immediately in Oriental Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



