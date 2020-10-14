1/
Otis Wade Williamson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ottis Wade Williamson, 79, of Hobucken passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at home.
He is a member of Hobucken United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime commercial fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Meade and Mary Williamson; wife, Lily Faye Williamson; brother, Phil Williamson; and sister, Shirley Williamson Ireland.
He is survived by sons, Johnny Wade Williamson & husband, Garrett, and Kevin Williamson; sister, Sammie Carawan and husband, Douglas; sister-in-law, Vicki Williamson; and two grandchildren, Andrew Williamson and Corey Williamson.
His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 16th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow immediately in Oriental Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved