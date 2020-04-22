Paige Louise Cooper (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paige Louise Cooper.
Service Information
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC
28509
(252)-745-4966
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paige Louise Cooper, 85, of New Bern passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Riverpoint Crest Nursing & Rehab Center.
She is survived by daughters, Delarena Gross, Patricia Greenlee and Gena Urban; son, James McMillen; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Her private funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 24th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rex Horne officiating.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.