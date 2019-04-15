Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pam Strickland Jessup. View Sign

NEW BERN - Pam Strickland Jessup, 46, passed away Friday, April, 12, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Pam was the daughter of the late Ben and Diane Strickland of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern, North Carolina with Rev. David A. Banks officiating.

The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Garber United Methodist Church Ministry Center. The family will be available at other times at the Jessup's home.

Pam is survived by her husband of twenty three years, Dr. David Jessup. Pam and David began dating while in high school and continued what would become a lifelong journey that would take them all over the country. Pam graduated from North Carolina State University in 1994. She and David were married in December of 1995. She worked as a graphic designer with the Olympic Committee for both the Salt Lake City and Vancouver Winter Games. More recently, Pam developed an avid love for quilting and was notorious for creating personalized gifts for friends and family. She truly knew no strangers and was always willing to jump in to help others. Her selflessness in life and love was unparalleled.

Pam will be forever remembered for her sweet smile and infectious laugh, her incredible wit and sense of humor, her free spirit and kind soul, and her strong sense of family and community. Her eclectically cool sense of style, taste in music, and voracious love of books brightened our world. She was Bjorn Toröque. She was Mr. Darcy's biggest fan.

In addition to her husband, Pam is survived by her two children, Luke and Delaney Jessup.

Raising Luke and Delaney became Pam's mission in life. She revolved her world around their care, and their awesomeness was her proudest accomplishment. She shared her talents and her love of the visual world with her family. She cultivated a household devoted to the love of reading, architecture and all things Monty Python. By her example, she showed her family how to live in kindness, patience, joy, peace, and love. And by watching her, we learned too.

Pam is also survived by two brothers, Ben Strickland Jr. and wife Adrienne, and Cameron

Strickland of Goldsboro; two sisters, Stacie Strickland of Goldsboro, and Shirley Perryman of Cary. She is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Ryan O'Leary and husband Tom of

Huntersville, and Courtney Nichols and husband Todd of Arlington, Virginia, along with multiple nieces and nephews. Pam truly enjoyed being surrounded by her loved ones. She took care of us all and was the rock for our family in times of need.

Pam did more with her 46 years than most of us can do in twice the time. Her superpower was making us all want to be better people, simply by showing us how to love and how to live in that love. To know Pam was to love her. There was never another option. She was truly one of a kind.

In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her son, Noah Jessup.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pam's honor to, The Pam Jessup Memorial Fund at The Epiphany School of Global Studies, 2301 Trent Road, New Bern, North Carolina 28562.

