Pat Smith Arthur, 72, of New Bern passed away July 21, 2020.
She is predeceased by her husband Rev. Owen K. Arthur Jr. and her brother, Tony Smith.
Surviving is her son, Michael Owen Arthur (Tracy) of La Grange; daughter Cristy Pat Lancaster (Donald) of La Grange; brothers, Gene Smith (Carroll) of Tuscaloosa, AL and Wallace Smith (Paulette) of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Bethany Ramsey, Courtney Lancaster and Randy Arthur (Carmen).
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, followed by her funeral service at 7:00 pm in the Cotten Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.