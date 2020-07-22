1/
Pat Smith Arthur
Pat Smith Arthur, 72, of New Bern passed away July 21, 2020.
She is predeceased by her husband Rev. Owen K. Arthur Jr. and her brother, Tony Smith.
Surviving is her son, Michael Owen Arthur (Tracy) of La Grange; daughter Cristy Pat Lancaster (Donald) of La Grange; brothers, Gene Smith (Carroll) of Tuscaloosa, AL and Wallace Smith (Paulette) of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Bethany Ramsey, Courtney Lancaster and Randy Arthur (Carmen).
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, followed by her funeral service at 7:00 pm in the Cotten Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Arthur family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
JUL
25
Burial
11:00 AM
Greenleaf Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
