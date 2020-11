Patricia Ann Bryant Turman, 69, of 1108 Broad St., New Bern died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence. The public viewing is 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Oscar's Mortuary. Her service is 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence G. Turman of the home; sisters, Reverend Beverly Burns, Charlotte, Gloria Ware, Escondido, VA, and Charlillie Dunn, Cove City; brothers, Neronta Bryant, Raleigh, Tyrone Bryant and Allen Ray Dove, New Bern. Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store