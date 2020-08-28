Patricia Ann Cobb, 77, of Havelock, passed away the 22nd of August 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, following pulmonary complications.
Patty was an active member of the Annunciation Catholic Parish where she had previously served as the School Librarian, more recently as a volunteer office assistant, and was a member of the Parish's Catholic Daughters.
Born in Hempstead NY to Frank William McMahon and Henrietta Massar McMahon, Patty is survived by her sister, Margaret Lorraine Schumacher of Hicksville, NY; her children, Kenneth Cobb and his wife Jennifer of Jacksonville, NC and Debbie Cobb and her husband Richard Hutchings of Charleston, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews from her McMahon and Schumacher family. Her hearts delights were her grandchildren, Savannah Cobb of New York City, NY, Gillian Cobb recently of Seattle, WA, Stephen Ricketts of Raleigh; and great grandson, Woodrow Kenneth Ricketts of Raleigh.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee Cobb.
During these complicated times, Ken and Debbie are planning the Mass and request patience as they move forward.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift is welcomed in memory of Patricia to the American Lung Association
at Lung.org
or 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago IL 60601.
