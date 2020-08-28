1/1
Patricia Ann Cobb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Cobb, 77, of Havelock, passed away the 22nd of August 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, following pulmonary complications.
Patty was an active member of the Annunciation Catholic Parish where she had previously served as the School Librarian, more recently as a volunteer office assistant, and was a member of the Parish's Catholic Daughters.
Born in Hempstead NY to Frank William McMahon and Henrietta Massar McMahon, Patty is survived by her sister, Margaret Lorraine Schumacher of Hicksville, NY; her children, Kenneth Cobb and his wife Jennifer of Jacksonville, NC and Debbie Cobb and her husband Richard Hutchings of Charleston, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews from her McMahon and Schumacher family. Her hearts delights were her grandchildren, Savannah Cobb of New York City, NY, Gillian Cobb recently of Seattle, WA, Stephen Ricketts of Raleigh; and great grandson, Woodrow Kenneth Ricketts of Raleigh.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee Cobb.
During these complicated times, Ken and Debbie are planning the Mass and request patience as they move forward.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift is welcomed in memory of Patricia to the American Lung Association at Lung.org or 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago IL 60601.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved