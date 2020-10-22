Patricia Ann Howard Johnson, 70, of New Bern died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Her service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 on the grounds of Oscar's Mortuary, Inc. 1700 Oscar Dr. New Bern.

She is survived by two daughters, Valerie Alexander of Charlotte and Tiffony Pugh Atilien Heckstall of New Bern; five sisters, Linda Howard, Lorraine Lassiter, Phyllis Marsh all of Ahoskie, Janet Lewis of Apex and Beverly Melton of Ahoskie; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.







