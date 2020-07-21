Patricia Ann Garrison Roberson, 60, of Bayboro died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence.

Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Road, followed by the interment.

She is survived by her husband, David Roberson of the home; son, David Roberson II, New Bern; daughter, Eboni Brown, Hampton, Va.; mother, Mabel Garrison, New Bern; three brothers, Zeb Garrison, Grantsboro, Vernon Garrison, Winterville and Mickey Garrison, El Paso, Texas; and three grandchildren.

Guests must wear face mask.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.



