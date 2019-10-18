Patricia (Patsy) Anne Hewitt Hancock, 80, of Goose Creek passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home with her loving husband of 62 years, Roy, by her side.

She was born June 12, 1939 in Bayboro, NC, and was the daughter of the late Guy Rufus Hewitt and Daphne Davenport Hewitt of Bayboro, NC. When she wasn't sharing her gift of deliciously prepared food with her family and friends, she enjoyed fishing, genealogy, and staying in touch with friends and family. Known among her grandchildren as "Mooma", Patsy was also a loving wife, mother, and friend to many.

In addition to her father and mother, Patsy was preceded in death by her brothers, Guy Earl Hewitt, Frederick Chester "Chessy" Hewitt, and James Jennings "Red" Hewitt; sister, Eva Virginia Hewitt Cowell, and son, Roy Elton Hancock Jr.

Those who survive to treasure her memory include her loving husband, Roy Elton Hancock; two daughters, Julie Hancock Banks of Goose Creek, NC, Cathy Hancock Davis and Jeff Davis of Alliance, NC; one brother, William "Billy" David Hewitt of Grantsboro; two sister-in-laws, Katie Hewitt of Stonewall, NC, Judy Lane of Grantsboro, NC; daughter-in-law, Judy Hancock of Arapahoe; seven grandchildren, Douglas and Amanda Banks of Bridgeton, NC, David and Ashley Banks of Fairfield Harbor, NC, Josh Ward and fiancé, Nicole, of Charlotte, NC, Todd Davis of Alliance, NC, Jimmy Veith of Arapahoe, NC, Joey Veith of Arapahoe, NC, and Justin Veith of Arapahoe, NC; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Auburn, and Katherine Banks of Bridgeton, NC, and Riley and Dalton Banks of Fairfield Harbor, NC; a litany of nieces and nephews, other family members, and many friends still survive.

Mrs. Hancock's memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Blaney Rowe officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 1p.m. to 2p.m. immediately preceding the memorial service.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.







