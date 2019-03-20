PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Mrs. Patricia Brixton Scoggins, 93, formerly of Havelock, died March 11, 2019 in Pompano Beach, FL after a short illness. She was born November 18, 1925 in Netley, England.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Brixton Scoggins.
Mrs. Scoggins was an active parishioner at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, the Havelock Garden Club, Red Hat Society and various other activities. She worked as the staff secretary and book keeper for the Navy Relief Society, Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point for over 30 years.
She is survived by her son, William Brixton "Brick" Scoggins and wife,Josephine of Pembroke Pines, FL; two grandsons, Patrick Sean Scoggins and wife, Salua of Charlotte, NC and Christopher Brent Scoggins and wife, Amanda of Tampa, FL; and five great-grandchildren, Delaney Scoggins, Kayra Scoggins, Kristen Scoggins, Brixton Scoggins, and Blake Scoggins. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Scoggins.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Annunciation Catholic Church, Havelock, NC followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., continuing with burial at Greenleaf Memorial Park, beside her husband.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019