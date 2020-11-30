1/1
Patricia C. Avery
Patricia C. Avery, age 80, resident of Olympia, died peacefully on November 27, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Bryant Funeral Home.
Patricia Cahoon was born on August 6, 1940 in Arapahoe, NC to Erbol and Era Ensley Cahoon. She attended Pamlico High School and graduated with the Class of 1958. Following her graduation from high school, she attended college and was trained as a Medical Assistant. She married Ronnie Eugene Avery on July 4, 1958. To this union three children were born: Ronnie, Steven and Dawn.
Patricia is survived by her children: Ronnie (Rebecca) Avery of Morehead City, NC; Steven Avery of Olympia, NC; Dawn Avery Bates of Maysville, NC; five grandchildren: Justin Avery, Chris Avery, Sean Avery, Tori Bates, and Lucas Bates; and four great-grandchildren: Julia Avery, Nick Avery, Luke Avery, and Hannah Avery.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings: Garland (Naomi) Cahoon and Wesley (Becky) Cahoon.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred to: Bethany Christian, Church 8126 NC-306, Arapahoe, NC 28510.
Arrangements are with Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance.


Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
