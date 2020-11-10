1/1
Patricia Goff Lifsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020, Patricia Goff Lifsey, 79, loving wife of the late Bill Lifsey.
Pat held her relationships with her friends and family close to her heart. The memories she created will live on with the ones she loved.
Patricia earned her master's degree in nursing and pursued a long career as a professor of nursing to include Gardner-Webb College, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and The University of Georgia. Patricia joined Aiken Technical College during the fall semester, 2005 as an adjunct nursing faculty member in the new associate degree nursing program. Later, she became a full-time nursing faculty member and finally the Nursing Department Chair. She retired from her career in nursing in July of 2009. She left forever her mark of excellence on the students, faculty, and administration who had the honor of working with her.
Pat also had a great love for gardening and landscape design. She was the owner of the Cottage Garden in New Bern, NC.
Family members include her daughters: Natalie Williams (Robert), Beverly Schroeder (Leonard); stepchildren: Cindy Lifsey, Lauralee Spence (Jeff), Janelle McCain, Nathan Lifsey, Will Lifsey; grandchildren: Matthew Alexander (Hilary), Chris Alexander, Andrew Schroeder, Justin Schroeder; and great-grandchildren: Hope Alexander, Shiloh Grace Alexander and Daniel Alexander.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Molly's Militia P. O. Box 6816, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved