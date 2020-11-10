AUGUSTA, Ga. – Entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020, Patricia Goff Lifsey, 79, loving wife of the late Bill Lifsey.
Pat held her relationships with her friends and family close to her heart. The memories she created will live on with the ones she loved.
Patricia earned her master's degree in nursing and pursued a long career as a professor of nursing to include Gardner-Webb College, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and The University of Georgia. Patricia joined Aiken Technical College during the fall semester, 2005 as an adjunct nursing faculty member in the new associate degree nursing program. Later, she became a full-time nursing faculty member and finally the Nursing Department Chair. She retired from her career in nursing in July of 2009. She left forever her mark of excellence on the students, faculty, and administration who had the honor of working with her.
Pat also had a great love for gardening and landscape design. She was the owner of the Cottage Garden in New Bern, NC.
Family members include her daughters: Natalie Williams (Robert), Beverly Schroeder (Leonard); stepchildren: Cindy Lifsey, Lauralee Spence (Jeff), Janelle McCain, Nathan Lifsey, Will Lifsey; grandchildren: Matthew Alexander (Hilary), Chris Alexander, Andrew Schroeder, Justin Schroeder; and great-grandchildren: Hope Alexander, Shiloh Grace Alexander and Daniel Alexander.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Molly's Militia P. O. Box 6816, North Augusta, SC 29861.
