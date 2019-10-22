NEW BERN - Patricia Hill Levingston, 67, of 2805 Madison Avenue, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at West Street Christian Church, 721 West St. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019