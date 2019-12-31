Patricia Lynn Scott Bass, 47, of Grifton, passed away on December 17, 2019.
She is survived by her father, Julian A. Scott Jr. and step-mother, Nancy Scott of Grantsboro;
mother, Joyce Hill of Arapahoe and step-father Paul Hill of Grantsboro; step-brother, William Hill of Reelsboro; sister, Tracy Hill of Grantsboro; nephews, Jordan and Kannon and nieces, Jasmine and Jacklyn; uncles, Wayne Brinson, Durwood Scott, Dennis Scott; aunts, Rosie Brinson, Linda Ballard, Libby McDonald, Shirley Wood and Vicky Roger.
Service will be held 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Goose Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2069 S. Goose Creek Road, Grantsboro, NC, with Pastor Cindy Midyette officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the church.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020