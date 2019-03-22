ALLIANCE - Patricia "Patti" Woodruff Brooks, 58, of Alliance, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home.
She is survived by her husband, Paul B. Brooks, Jr.; daughter, Erica Altman & husband, Andy; son, Paul Bruce Brooks III; and two grandchildren, Hannah and Emma.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 959, Bayboro, NC 28515.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019